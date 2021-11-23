Citigroup Raises Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $20.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,055. Macerich has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth about $70,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

