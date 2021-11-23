Citigroup Trims Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price to $72.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $445,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

