City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

City has increased its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect City to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of City stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $83.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,393. City has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that City will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of City by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of City by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

