Civitas Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $81,126.46 and $66.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Civitas has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00088274 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000997 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 262% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,349,334 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

