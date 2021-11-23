ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.08

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and traded as high as $25.13. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 20,437 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 40,946 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

