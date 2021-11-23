ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have commented on CLIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

