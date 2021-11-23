Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $672.27

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 672.27 ($8.78) and traded as low as GBX 605 ($7.90). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 613.50 ($8.02), with a volume of 2,572,112 shares traded.

CLIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 886 ($11.58) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 740 ($9.67).

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 625.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 672.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £816.13 million and a P/E ratio of 27.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 5.46 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Clinigen Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Clinigen Group Company Profile (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

