Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 5,555 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $1,088,335.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $5,462,453.70.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $4,935,173.10.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $4,489,217.70.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total transaction of $4,327,233.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $4,120,921.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $4,123,587.60.

Shares of NET stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.65. 4,520,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,944. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.