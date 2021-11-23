Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 5,555 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $1,088,335.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $5,462,453.70.
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $4,935,173.10.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $4,489,217.70.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total transaction of $4,327,233.90.
- On Friday, August 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $4,120,921.20.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $4,123,587.60.
Shares of NET stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.65. 4,520,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,944. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.78 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
