CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.23

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 481953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.33 million and a PE ratio of -11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.54.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

