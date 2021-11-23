Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce $38.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $43.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $151.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.79 million to $152.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $195.64 million, with estimates ranging from $174.01 million to $223.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 449.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

CLVS stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

