CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON CML opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 416.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 408.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 9.55. CML Microsystems has a 1-year low of GBX 234 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 476.20 ($6.22).

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

