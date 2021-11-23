CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON CML opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 416.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 408.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 9.55. CML Microsystems has a 1-year low of GBX 234 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 476.20 ($6.22).
CML Microsystems Company Profile
Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.