CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Announces GBX 4 Dividend

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CML opened at GBX 427 ($5.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 9.55. CML Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 234 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 476.20 ($6.22). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 416.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 408.40. The stock has a market cap of £70.87 million and a PE ratio of 3.27.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.