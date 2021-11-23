CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of CNH Industrial worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.