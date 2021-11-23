CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNPAY. HSBC lowered CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of CNP Assurances from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:CNPAY opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. CNP Assurances has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

