Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Cogeco Communications stock traded up C$1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$99.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,521. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$93.15 and a 52-week high of C$123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$632.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.6658403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CCA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.75.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

