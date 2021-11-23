Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,112 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,645 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,459,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after acquiring an additional 718,813 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2,283.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 254,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 202,048 shares in the last quarter.

DIAL stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

