Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Head to Head Comparison

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Columbia Financial and TFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.04%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than TFS Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and TFS Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $326.98 million 6.24 $57.60 million $0.85 22.59 TFS Financial $444.65 million 12.29 $81.01 million $0.29 67.17

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial. Columbia Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 28.29% 8.83% 1.00% TFS Financial 18.22% 4.79% 0.56%

Summary

Columbia Financial beats TFS Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

