Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,201 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. 535,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,633,031. The company has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

