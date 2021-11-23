Comerica Bank Boosts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in AES by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AES by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after buying an additional 1,866,027 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 12.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 197,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth about $766,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.