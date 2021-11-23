Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.