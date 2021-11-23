Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,989 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after acquiring an additional 445,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,181,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Shares of FL opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

