Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

