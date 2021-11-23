Comerica Bank Grows Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Southwest Gas worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.73. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

