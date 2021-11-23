Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $1,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANF opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

