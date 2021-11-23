Comerica Bank Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Pentair by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

