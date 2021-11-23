Comerica Bank Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of American States Water worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in American States Water by 43.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American States Water by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.47.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,418 shares of company stock worth $780,879. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

