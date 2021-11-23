Comerica Bank Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,256 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $8,686,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 105.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPB opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

