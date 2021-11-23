Comerica Bank Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,744 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

MHK opened at $181.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.94.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

