Comerica Bank Has $3.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day moving average is $116.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.57 and a 1-year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

