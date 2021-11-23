Comerica Bank Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Korn Ferry by 106,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Korn Ferry by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

