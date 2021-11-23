Comerica Bank Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,002 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of PACB opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 20.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

