Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Kemper worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after buying an additional 194,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,789,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.69. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

