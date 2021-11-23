Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.19% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,701,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,990,000 after acquiring an additional 147,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 16.92.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

