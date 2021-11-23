Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,313 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

