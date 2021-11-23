Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of ABM Industries worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,855 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABM opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

