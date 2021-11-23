Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of CACI International worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth $721,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CACI International by 1,856.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in CACI International by 48.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI opened at $274.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CACI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

