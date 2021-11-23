Comerica Bank Sells 1,653 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of LGI Homes worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 8,512.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $147.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

