Comerica Bank Sells 19,455 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,455 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Hologic by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hologic by 78,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in Hologic by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. Hologic’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

