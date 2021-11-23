Comerica Bank Sells 1,946 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Gentherm worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 511,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 104,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 170.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THRM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

