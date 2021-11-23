Comerica Bank Sells 3,200 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Alarm.com worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $379,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,304.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 286,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,962 shares of company stock worth $7,699,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

