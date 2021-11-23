Comerica Bank Sells 32,267 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Great Western Bancorp worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

