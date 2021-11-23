Comerica Bank Sells 4,020 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $64.04.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

