Comerica Bank Sells 784 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $218.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $146.63 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

