Comerica Bank Sells 7,891 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Simmons First National worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

