Comerica Bank Sells 8,193 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

OXY opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

