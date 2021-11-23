Comerica Bank Sells 897 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

