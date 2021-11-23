Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,496 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 32,769 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 137.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,307 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,377. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

