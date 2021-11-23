Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.70

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.70 and last traded at $90.33, with a volume of 19226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

