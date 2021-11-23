Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Commerce Bancshares worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 110,588.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $2,720,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $949,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBSH opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

