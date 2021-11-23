Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith Sells 14,903 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CMC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,408. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

