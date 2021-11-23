Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith Sells 14,903 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CMC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,408. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
